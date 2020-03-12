From the March 12, 1887 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Couch Clinton has a centipede on exhibition, caught in a bunch of bananas and preserved in alcohol. The animal is thus in excellent spirits.
Note: This isn't as weird as it sounds. A South Yorkshire Times article dated July 30, 1955, mentions a grocer who found a giant 5-inch centipede while unpacking bunches of bananas. It was still alive, and would likely reach 9 inches long when full grown. (bit.ly/centiban)
• Close call: About 2 o'clock yesterday morning, above the moaning of the wind and the dashing of the tide, Officer Whalen heard the cries of some human in distress, and running to the Olney Street wharf was just in time to save a young Russian who had fallen off, and who was prevented from drowning only by his luck of falling on a floating piece of wood, and the timely arrival of Officer Whalen.
Note: The Olney Street wharf in 1887 is approximately where the bottom of 12th Street is now. Unfortunately, falling into the river was not an uncommon occurrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.