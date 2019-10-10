With the millions of tons of ocean debris floating around out there, it's comforting to learn about the nonprofit Washed Ashore (washedashore.org), based in Bandon, whose motto is "Art to Save the Sea."
They have created, out of marine debris, 70 colorful, and large, community art sculptures of animals that are impacted by plastic pollution. A sea turtle is pictured.
More than 10,000 volunteers helped clean beaches, and over 20 tons of debris were processed to create these works of art, which are on exhibit around the country, and in Canada, in the hopes of raising awareness about the marine debris crisis.
"Until we run out of plastic on the beach," Angela Haseltine Pozzi, founder and artistic director of Washed Ashore said, "we will keep doing our work."
