The Daily Morning Astorian, Dec. 1, 1885, included "As others see us," a description of Astoria by M.D. Egbert, editor of the Walla Walla Journal:
"The streets are broad enough, seem at light angles, with excellent sidewalks, and on every side the sound of the saw and hammer is heard.
"Everybody is in a hurry; business seems to be brisk; fine equipages, drawn by fine horses, go galivanting along the well-kept roadways; and children — great heavens! what a number! — are just as bright, neat and clean of apparel and face as are anybody's anywhere.
"... Along the fine docks are 26 ... ships, clean, bright, tall of mast and flags apeak, waiting orders. I counted them and looked up at their flags. One carried aloft the banner of beauty and glory; 25 bore the flag of England ...
"This city has fine schools, plenty of churches, an excellent fire department, abundance of pure water, a splendid daily paper, The Astorian, ably edited, but its taxes are 43 mills ($43 per $1,000 of assessed value).
"About it, on one hand, is the ocean and a magnificent river; on the other, an endless supply of fine timber not far away ..." Egbert concluded. "(There is no) good reason why Astoria cannot double her population, and increase her importance in the same ratio, within the next five years." Yet only two years earlier, a devastating fire had raged along the waterfront.