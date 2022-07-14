In the summer of 1889, Elizabeth Leslie Ashton speculated, in The Daily Morning Astorian, about what 1914 Astoria would look like.
She would arrive in a "fireless locomotive," powered by generating its own electricity, which could hit 90 mph, flying over copper rails. The "surplus electricity" would supply energy for several miles on each side of the track, and a new cereal grain would be grown in the "diffused rays of the electric light."
She would stay at the Bellevue hotel, on a promontory near Tongue Point, built of glass and iron, accommodating over 3,000 guests, and overlooking the Astoria Industrial School. A grand library with 75,000 books would also have been built.
Astoria would be "well supplied with cable railways," and an elevated railway, and it would only take an hour to get to Clatsopus, a collection of resorts down the coast. There would be a suspension bridge to Tillamook Rock, as the lighthouse would have been blown down in 1898; two lightships would take its place.
Smith Point would be the most populous area of Astoria, and there would be several iron and steel multiple-story business buildings. The former shipping channel would be covered with businesses and railroad tracks, and surrounded by a massive sea wall with turrets and defensive gun batteries; the new shipping channel would be out by the sands.
The newest balloon service would take only three days from Astoria to Manhattan, and there would be 13 railroads in the area.
The 1910 census would list 764,828 residents on the Astoria peninsula (San Francisco had about 415,000). There would be immense coal mines southeast of Astoria, smelting works in Walluski, a factory at Fort Clatsop and an endless supply of oyster shells in Warrenton, among other manufacturing wonders.
Even then, she thought salmon quinnat would be extinct from overfishing by 1914. And, she hoped, "women that do what is usually considered 'men's work' are paid men's wages …"
Plus, she opined that every student would be expected, "to be able to read intelligently, write a legible hand, add, subtract, multiply and divide figures rapidly and correctly, and talk English so as to be understood. It's a new idea, and is said to work well."