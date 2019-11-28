OK, so it's Thanksgiving, but Christmas is just around the corner, and Jeff Daly is ready.
"What’s Christmas without a tree?" he asks. "In the 1960s, downtown Astoria was decorated by the city with cooperation from Pacific Power, and always with a grand Christmas tree." Jeff's photos of a vintage Astoria tree are shown.
But then in 1966, the city Christmas decorations were sold at auction. Astoria got Grinched, and things looked pretty grim, but Daly remained hopeful. "Astoria believes," he insisted.
He was right. The decorations "were found 30 years later by Tim and Melba O'Bryant at a garage sale," Jeff recalled.
"They bought and restored them, and have brought back a piece of Astoria Christmas history. The Astoria Christmas Club was formed 23 years ago to spread the joy and happiness of the Christmas season, to bring the downtown alive with holiday spirit — and, it's done with private donations."
In case you're wondering who those Christmas Club volunteer elves are who help decorate the town with cheer, they are your friends and neighbors and local business owners. Want to help? You can send a check to The Christmas Club, P.O. Box 62, Astoria, OR., 97103, or to keep up with their activities, friend them on Facebook at fb.me/astoria.christmasclub
"Mr. Christmas, Tim, has done it again," Daly added, with the club's latest news, "and found that Warrenton was discarding their 28-foot artificial tree, which he acquired and has rebuilt, restored and retrofitted with 4,000 7-color LED bulbs."
Of course, such a magnificent tree must have a grand lighting party and "unveiling," and it's being held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Joe's Mobil, 1701 Marine Drive, across from the Columbia River Maritime Museum. There will be hot cider and music, and you can get a selfie with Santa on the Joy Train.
Thanks to the O'Bryants and the Christmas Club, holiday cheer is alive and well in our little town. Astoria still believes.
