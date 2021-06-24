"I am a Nevada resident who grew up having Astoria Cinnamon Toast and coffee for breakfast with my grandfather and my father," Kathryn Ostrom-Hovore, of Sparks, Nevada, recalled.
"Whenever grandpa came for a visit, he would bring tins and tins of Astoria Cinnamon Toast. He would send us tins, and later boxes, for every holiday, if he wasn't coming for a visit.
"When grandpa died, my cousin continued to send Astoria Cinnamon Toast. When my family was gone, I started ordering it from the bakery every Christmas for my family. I stopped ordering it when my kids all left home and moved away to start their own lives.
"I was reminiscing with my kids about our Christmas traditions, as they are all coming home for Christmas this year. They asked if we could have Astoria Cinnamon Toast.
"So, here I am trying to find it, only to find that the bakery that made it is closed."
A longtime local favorite, the treat was from Home Baking Co., which closed in 2019, after 109 years in business. The bakery's secret recipe is not available online.
"Do you know if there is anywhere that makes Astoria Cinnamon Toast?" Kathryn asked. "Your help is greatly appreciated."
If you know the answer, please contact the Ear at ewilson@dailyastorian.com or 971-704-1718.