Fun rerun: "Here is the best picture from the 'Dexter' shoot, shot on Thursday, July 11," Jerry Olson said about the photo shown. "The picture shows the house that was used during filming. This house is located on 51st Street and Birch, in the Alderbrook neighborhood. They also used the Port of Astoria for a morning shoot."
The series is about serial killer Dexter Morgan, whose mission/obsession is tracking and executing those who have eluded justice.
"Only one actor, Michael C. Hall (pictured courtesy of Showtime), was present for filming," Jerry added, "and they used various extras from the Astoria area." (In One Ear, 7/19/13)
Note: They were actually filming the final episode, which few knew. Astoria shined; the series ending, not so much.
