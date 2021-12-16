“In 2017, my wife Alexandra and I were living in London, and quite happy,” Portlander Pete Harrington wrote in an email, “when all of a sudden we received the news that the visa that Alexandra had applied for, after being head-hunted for a job in the U.S., had finally come through.
“… However, due to the vagaries of the U.S. immigration system, despite having a job offer, she still had to join the visa lottery system and sit tight. That process took two years!
“… And why Portland you might ask? Well, one of Alexandra’s sisters lives in Portland, and Alexandra had applied for a job here to be closer to her and her young family. I had just started a new company, and could work from anywhere (how pandemic of me), so all in all, it felt like a good opportunity for adventure.
“Visa wrangles aside, we had visited Portland in fall, 2016, to get a feel for the place, and someone suggested we visit Astoria. So we did! And it was wonderful, and whimsical, and romantic and everything else that you, of course, already know.
“Not that we had a thought to having a child then, but when we started trying for a family in 2019, and began the names quest, it started and stopped with Astoria! I guess we wanted to somehow impart a bit of that magic to our daughter — presuming it was a girl, and it was!
The most beautiful thing about the name is whenever someone asks what the name is (after invariably mistaking her for a boy), they light up and, to a person, recount their own Astoria story. ‘Oh, my mum lives there now, she loves it!’ or, ‘I grew up there!’ or, ‘I want to live there!’ Things to that effect.”
“So,” he added, “it seems her name is a catalyst for sharing stories, so perhaps the magic we had hoped to impart has begun to gravitate out.”