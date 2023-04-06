Ear: Thorn

When John Jacob Astor decided to establish an outpost at the mouth of the Columbia River, one group he sent out rounded Cape Horn in the Tonquin, captained by Jonathan Thorn (pictured), according to The Centennial History of Oregon.

The ship set sail Sept. 8, 1810, with a crew of 21 and 33 passengers, and arrived at the mouth of the Columbia River, in a storm, on March 22, 1811. Capt. Thorn, who was portrayed as a "heartless wretch and unmitigated brute," ordered his first mate, Fox (whom he disliked), and a small crew take a leaking boat to make soundings of the Columbia River Bar. Fox plead for their lives to no avail. They set out, and were never seen again. Two others were lost in similar attempts.

