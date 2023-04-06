When John Jacob Astor decided to establish an outpost at the mouth of the Columbia River, one group he sent out rounded Cape Horn in the Tonquin, captained by Jonathan Thorn (pictured), according to The Centennial History of Oregon.
The ship set sail Sept. 8, 1810, with a crew of 21 and 33 passengers, and arrived at the mouth of the Columbia River, in a storm, on March 22, 1811. Capt. Thorn, who was portrayed as a "heartless wretch and unmitigated brute," ordered his first mate, Fox (whom he disliked), and a small crew take a leaking boat to make soundings of the Columbia River Bar. Fox plead for their lives to no avail. They set out, and were never seen again. Two others were lost in similar attempts.
Nonetheless, the ship drifted over the bar and into Baker Bay, Washington, on March 24, 1811. A party was sent out to find a good spot to build on, but after five days ashore, no one could agree on a location, probably because the cantankerous captain was among them.
Fur traders Duncan McDougal and David Stuart wanted to look on the south side of the river. Despite Thorn's objections, the pair left anyway, got caught in a squall and their boat capsized. Luckily, they were rescued by some Chinook people, and found Point George, a perfect spot for Astor’s outpost.
And so, on April 12, 1811, 12 men from the Tonquin landed at Point George and started building the fort that eventually became the city of Astoria. So, on Wednesday, be sure to say "Happy birthday, Astoria!"