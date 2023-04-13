Ear: Dragons

It's well known that uber-wealthy John Jacob Astor IV, great-grandson of Astoria's founder and the wealthiest man on the Titanic, went down with the ship 111 years ago on April 15, 1912.

What is less known is, aside from being a successful businessman (especially in real estate deals) and inventor (he had several patents), he was also the author of a wildly imaginative illustrated science fiction book, "A Journey in Other Worlds: A Romance of the Future," published in 1894.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column.