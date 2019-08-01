Have an opinion about public parking in downtown Astoria? No kidding, someone actually cares how you feel about it. The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association is conducting a survey on the topic at bit.ly/parkAstoria. They also want to know “who comes downtown, how often and why.”
There are nine questions, and No. 10 provides an opportunity to add your comments. If you’ve got something to say on the subject, here’s your shot.
