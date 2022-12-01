Ear: Rowe

Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, is offering another bit of Titanic memorabilia up for auction this Thursday: A letter from Alfred G. Rowe, mailed from the ship. The bidding starts at $25,000.

Rowe immigrated to America, where he and two of his brothers established a prosperous cattle business in Texas, the R.O. Ranch. He moved back to England with his family in 1910, and returned to Texas a few times a year to help manage the ranch – which is why he bought a first-class ticket on the Titanic.

