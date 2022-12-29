There's been a good deal of consternation about possible commercialization of the Goonies house, which seems quite unlikely to actually happen.
However, it really did happen in a very big way to the house belonging to the character Ralphie Parker in the 1983 seasonal classic, "A Christmas Story," in Cleveland, Ohio, Smithsonian.com reports.
Only 20% of the movie was shot in the house, but that didn't stop movie fan Brian Jones, who bought the house when it was for sale on eBay in 2004 for $150,000. Strangely enough, at the time he was selling those comically awful leg lamps like the one in the movie, so it seemed like kismet.
When he bought it, he described the house as a "beat-down rental property." However, that didn't stop him from buying other properties on the same street and turning the whole kit and kaboodle to a 1.3-acre tourist attraction in 2006. And, he's got an agreement with Warner Bros., owner of the distribution rights of the movie and the sequel.
The restored house looks pretty much like it did in the movie, right down to replica props, and is available for overnight rentals, as is the house next door. There's also a museum and memorabilia shop that, of course, sells the leg lamps.
Now all three are up for sale as a package, and Jones noted that a "competitive offer" would be $10 million or more, and the buyer must keep the business going, and hopefully expand it.
"This adventure has been awesome, but it's time for something different," Jones said. "It's gone so far beyond what I expected it to be." (Photo: A Christmas House & Museum)