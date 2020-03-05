Astorian "dirt fisher" Don Kelly of the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team recently posted on Facebook that a good friend of his ordered her own metal detector, "and decided to see what's been hiding in her back yard, after all the dogs kept digging up shards of pottery and plates."
"Well no sooner than she got it put together," he explained, "and after a few pieces of metal and her first penny, she pulled this odd item (pictured, left) out of the ground. It's 1.5 inches tall and had a double pin on the back. She said it felt heavy for its size, and looked like it had been painted …
"Took a bit of guessing on Google, but it was a 1940s silver and enamel Trifari Queen Crown chess piece brooch pin. One sold on eBay (in 2018) for $199.95 (bit.ly/TrifariPin)."
"Awesome find, Cheryl Poe," Don added, "you almost paid for your machine in one dig!"
