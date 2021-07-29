Ear: Sharks

"Our sweet female swell shark laid eggs!" the Seaside Aquarium posted on its Facebook page. "Swell sharks are bottom-dwelling sharks.

"Females lay two green/amber colored egg casings" which are about 6 to 7 inches long. The aquarium's photos are shown. "The curly tendrils at the ends of the casing catch onto rocks and seaweed.

"There is only one embryo per egg casing. A single yolk sack supplies the embryo with nutrients while it develops … This is the first time she has laid fertile eggs."

But you'll have to wait to see the pups. "It will be about 12 months before they are ready to hatch."

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.