In One Ear: Baby sharks By Elleda Wilson The Astorian Elleda Wilson Author email Jul 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Our sweet female swell shark laid eggs!" the Seaside Aquarium posted on its Facebook page. "Swell sharks are bottom-dwelling sharks."Females lay two green/amber colored egg casings" which are about 6 to 7 inches long. The aquarium's photos are shown. "The curly tendrils at the ends of the casing catch onto rocks and seaweed."There is only one embryo per egg casing. A single yolk sack supplies the embryo with nutrients while it develops … This is the first time she has laid fertile eggs."But you'll have to wait to see the pups. "It will be about 12 months before they are ready to hatch." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Egg Shark Embryo Aquarium Zoology Food Ichthyology Lynda Pilette Stewart Yolk Casing Internet Sack Botany Elleda Wilson Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Elleda Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusDeaths: July 20, 2021Weekend Break: ‘When sobriety is the goal everything else is a possibility’Obituary: Carrie Marie ShekerObituary: Jody Ann Wright Images Videos