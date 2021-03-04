Willamette Week recently wrote about an Oregon Health Authority public service announcement on TV promoting social distancing that probably could not have had worse timing. (bit.ly/PSAgaffe)
In the ad, a fishing boat crew realizes they unwittingly have one extra man aboard. A large splash implies he was tossed overboard to comply with social distancing guidelines — which was obviously meant to be amusing.
At the end of the video, you can see that he's fine — the crew tossed him into a life boat that is being towed behind them. You can see the PSA at bit.ly/PSAgaffe2; a screenshot is shown.
The mayor of Newport, Dean Sawyer, took offense (maybe he didn't see the end?) and complained in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that the ad is "very insensitive and disturbing to the families of our local fishing fleet."
Especially since two men died recently when a fishing boat capsized Feb. 20 on the Tillamook Bay bar.
The health authority promptly apologized, sent condolences to the families and pulled the offending ad which was, incidentally, filmed in January.