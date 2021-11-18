On Nov. 4, this column ran a story about a 50-pound olive ridley sea turtle that was discovered on the beach about a mile north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Hammond. "Found him buried, about to be eaten by bald eagle," Samuel K. Gardner posted on his Facebook page. He called the Seaside Aquarium, who took the turtle to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, which is set up to rehab turtles.
Another cold-stunned olive ridley turtle was found the same day on a different beach, and sent to Newport, as well. Courtney Klug of the Oregon Coast Aquarium provided updates: "… One sea turtle, identified as a female olive ridley, was stranded near Brookings … (she) was cold-stunned, with a body temperature of 56 degrees … and while staff worked hard to triage and stabilize the turtle, it died within 24 hours of arriving.
"The other sea turtle, identified as a male olive ridley, was stranded near Hammond … (he) was dehydrated, emaciated and cold stunned, with a body temperature of 56 degrees. After several days of round-the-clock monitoring and treatment, this olive ridley died, as well." He is pictured, courtesy of the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
If you find a sea turtle on the beach, note its location, stay nearby to observe it, and call the Oregon State Police tipline at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 866-767-6114. If you can't stay, be sure to tell responders the turtle's coordinates.