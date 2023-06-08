The Daily Astorian, in the June 10, 1888, edition, noted the “long and stormy voyage” of the British bark Balaklava, which finally entered San Francisco after a grueling 439-day voyage.
Capt. Palmer set sail from London on March 25, 1887. The trouble began after they rounded Cape Horn on July 29, when they were caught in a cyclone off Cabo Pillar, off the southern coast of Chile.
Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.
