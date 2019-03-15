The Discovery Channel TV series “The Deadliest Catch” has had quite a following on the North Coast over the years, and a locally-owned vessel, the F/V Maverick, was on the show for a few seasons.
Now, one of the longtime vessels featured on the show, Time Bandit, is retiring and being sold. She’s being offered by Dock Street Brokers in Seattle (bit.ly/docktime). The photo shown is courtesy of Dock Street Brokers.
Built in 1991 by the same company that built the Maverick, Giddings Boatworks in Oregon, the 113-foot steel-hulled crabber/tender holds 175,000 pounds of crab and 365,000 pounds of salmon. It also features an updated galley, 10 berths and four staterooms.
Before you check the penny jar, you should know the sale price is $2,888,888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.