The Daily Morning Astorian of April 23, 1893, ran a disturbing story about fisherman Jens Nielson, "a steady, industrious man," who previously had "no conception of man's base inhumanity to man."
On April 20, Nielson and his boat puller were anchored at Megler station in Washington state with several other fishermen. They all decided to leave at once that morning, so they could help each other, if needed.
Nielson set sail, but a squall struck, and the boat quickly went bottom up. "We managed to climb on top," he recalled, "and then saw two boats … I thought there was hope of being picked up, as the boats tacked toward us. We shouted for them to come; but no, they did not … (and) left us to our fate."
By then, they were in the middle of the river, being pulled out to sea by an ebb tide. "I stood up and waved my hat, hoping to attract attention," he said, "as that was the last show we had for our lives. As good luck would have it, McGowan's men … happened to see us."
Upon returning to Astoria, Nielson was horrified to learn that the fishermen who hadn't helped him had, indeed, reported seeing him in trouble. "I would like to know how such men would feel placed in similar circumstances," Nielson fumed. " … What are such made of, or have they any feeling of humanity?"
Nielson's boat and net were found, as was another boat, which was empty. "The occupants of the boat were brothers named Marcilla," the newspaper reported. "Nothing has since been heard of them." Were their cries for help ignored, as well?