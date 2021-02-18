The memory of Bayocean, the resort town near Tillamook Bay that fell into the sea, still lingers. Founded in 1906 by Thomas Potter, the town grew and thrived until the construction of a jetty from 1914 to 1917 caused relentless and ongoing erosion. Bit by bit the houses and buildings succumbed until the little that was left of the resort was bulldozed in the 1970s.
And now, Bayocean has been brought to life again in a music video by Portland duo Jim Brunberg (left) and Ben Landsverk (right), aka Wonderly (wonderlymusic.com), Vortex Music Magazine reports (bit.ly/BayoceanVid). Scroll down the page to watch "Bayocean."
The "musical narration" is actually about Francis Mitchell, one of the resort's first residents and die-hard supporters. He was obsessed with the success of Bayocean, despite the disappearance of the dying town, and its abandonment by the people who lived there.
Mitchell stayed on till the bitter end, when little was left of Bayocean, or his sanity. The death of his wife and his desperate attempts to save the town eventually drove him mad. He spent the rest of his life in a mental institution.
Truth be told, the song is the result of a story/songwriting challenge. Everyone, especially the listener, wins in the telling.