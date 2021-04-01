Bayocean Spit sits between Tillamook Bay and the ocean. The town of Bayocean was first developed by Thomas Potter on the ocean side of the spit as a resort city in the early 1900s.
He hoped to make it the Atlantic City of the West, attracting buyers with platted streets, a natatorium and a hotel. Pictured, inset, world champion Australian swimmer Richmond Cavill at Bayocean, courtesy of the Oregon Historical Society.
The trouble began when jetties on the north and south sides of the Tillamook Bay entry were recommended. There was little support for the south jetty, so only the north one, at Barview, was completed in 1917, changing the ocean's currents. By the 1930s, the erosion at Bayocean had caused the natatorium and several houses to fall into the ocean. In 1952, after a bad storm, the spit became an island.
It wasn't until 1971, when the south jetty was completed, that the sand came back to Bayocean, decades too late for the town that was once there. Currently, the spit is much the same as it was when Potter first saw it.
Which brings us to Bayocean's latest issue: The threat of development by Dale Bernards. In 2008, he bought a sizeable chunk of bayside property on the spit and has, over the years, been working on a way to obtain permission from the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners to develop his land.
In 2014, he formed Bay Ocean LLC and applied to the commission to build an "ecotourism destination" called Bayocean Park Resort, with glamping (fancy camping), horse and bike trails, gardens, a wildlife preserve and a marine research facility. The commission turned him down in 2015; the zoning didn't match his plans, which were a little sketchy, plus there's no water or sanitation infrastructure on the spit.
Undaunted, Bernards and Bay Ocean LLC appealed the decision. Now, finally, on March 11, the Cape Meares Fencepost reports that the commission voted 6 to 0 to deny his appeal to develop Bayocean Spit. Which means, even though he owns private property there, it is restricted to low impact recreational use only.
So … Bayocean is safe from development. For now, anyway. (bit.ly/OCAbayocean, bit.ly/THHbayocean, bayocean.net)