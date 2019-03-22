The Telegraph, published in London, recently ran a story about Sandi Preston, owner of the Goonie House in Astoria, titled, “’1,200 people a day were standing outside my home’ – how a cult 80s movie spoiled my suburban idyll” (bit.ly/TTgoondocks). Ironically enough, the story ran in the Travel/Destinations section.
“I had asked God many years ago to give me The Goonie House,” she told The Telegraph. “’The Goonies was our favourite movie when my children were young … ” The words “Be careful what you wish for” come to mind.
Everything was peaceful until Astoria’s 20th anniversary celebration of the movie in 2005 brought hordes of Goonie fans to the house. It got much worse during the movie’s 30th anniversary fete. “I had around 1,200 people a day standing outside my home,” Sandi said. She finally tarped up the house for a while to keep people at bay.
Despite legions of intrusive fans, it hasn’t been all bad, by any means. “… I’ve met so many profoundly kind and loving people over the years,” she recalled. “Many are my friends today.”
Would she sell? Her reply was a shocker that will probably set the Goonie world on its ears: “You bet; make me an offer I’d be unable to refuse!”
