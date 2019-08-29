Extras are needed for a feature action/comedy/sci-fi film, "Vireality" (bit.ly/IMDBvirealty), produced, directed and edited by Astoria High School grad James Strecker.
The call time is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.; filming is from approximately 7 to 8 p.m. Pictured, James Strecker (left) and Joe Scott in a photo by Brian Maneely.
"Astoria friends, or anyone, really … I need extras!" James wrote. "Come be in a staged studio audience (for a fake talk show scene). Applaud, laugh, boo ... there may be a line of dialogue in it for you."
Those age 16 or older are preferred, wearing clothing with no logos. Bring your friends, too.
"Snacks and water will be provided afterward," he added, "and anyone who shows will get their name in the movie credits and online on IMDb. See you there!"
Questions? Call 503-791-1605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.