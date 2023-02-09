Ear: Valentine

The exact history of how Valentine's Day (which is Tuesday, by the way) came about is a bit muddy, according to History.com.

One legend contends that a priest named Valentine, imprisoned and sentenced to death by the Romans, wrote a letter to a young girl he loved signing it, "from your Valentine." The expression has stuck, and marked St. Valentine as a symbol of romance, as well as martyrdom. The date of his death (or burial), which was in mid-February, became his feast day.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.