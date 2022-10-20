Ear: Blob

On Oct. 12, while driving on the beach near Florence, local resident Adoni Tegner happened on a strange sight: A mysterious unidentifiable "monster," described as "truck-sized," and covered with long white hair, that gave off the stench of "decomposing mammal," the New York Post reports.

"It just didn't look anything like what I’ve ever seen," he told KOIN 6 News. "It looked more stringy, and it almost looked like it had been a large squid or something." The hair was moving in the water, "… it was really odd how the muscle structure broke down," he recalled, "and almost made it look like it had some kind of tentacles on it."

