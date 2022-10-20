On Oct. 12, while driving on the beach near Florence, local resident Adoni Tegner happened on a strange sight: A mysterious unidentifiable "monster," described as "truck-sized," and covered with long white hair, that gave off the stench of "decomposing mammal," the New York Post reports.
"It just didn't look anything like what I’ve ever seen," he told KOIN 6 News. "It looked more stringy, and it almost looked like it had been a large squid or something." The hair was moving in the water, "… it was really odd how the muscle structure broke down," he recalled, "and almost made it look like it had some kind of tentacles on it."
"Babe, there's a sea monster on the beach today," he told his girlfriend, Merica Lynn, who came to take a look. She described it as "firm but squishy," and like blubber, but "we've seen whales wash up before," she said, "...and never have they grown hair like that."
They posted a video of it on Facebook, hoping for an answer. Many chimed up, saying it was probably a "globster," an unidentifiable sea critter that washes ashore. Some globsters have become practically legendary.
And, like most globsters, there was a simple explanation, given by Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center: It's a whale carcass. "What looks like hair is the decomposing remains of other body tissues: muscle, nerves, tendons, etc.," Jim Rice explained. "I would estimate that this one has been dead for several months." (Photo: Facebook/mericalynn503)