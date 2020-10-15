"We got a call about some bones on the beach on the south end of Seaside's beach," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium posted Sunday on the aquarium's Facebook page. "When we arrived we found what we call an 'ocean burp.'"
She noted that the debris field, which was about an inch deep, spread out from Avenue T to about Avenue U. "Coming across one of these is a beachcomber's dream," she noted, "… (and) smorgasbords for western gulls and crows." Tiffany's photos of the "burp" and the bone that was found are shown.
"These small debris fields are usually composed of small bark chips, shells, large tubeworm casings, hermit crabs, algae, kelp and sometimes even skate egg casings," Tiffany explained. "They usually occur because of a local upwelling.
"An upwelling is an oceanographic phenomenon that involves wind-driven motion of denser, cooler and usually nutrient-rich water towards the ocean surface, replacing the warmer, usually nutrient-depleted surface water.
"This juggling of water from the bottom of the ocean to the surface often lifts debris sitting on the seafloor into the water column. As the tide comes in, the debris is cast onto shore."
"Oh yes, back to the report of bones," she added. "They were from a small seal or sea lion."
