Halloween must not pass without mention of the glamour ghoul with a 17-inch waist, Vampira, aka Astoria High School grad Maila Nurmi (1922-2008).
How did she become Vampira? In the early 1940s, in New York, Nurmi performed on stage in "Spook Scandals." Her role? To rise out of a coffin and scream.
Director Howard Hawks saw her, and was so impressed, he brought her out to Hollywood to be in a movie. The movie, "Dreadful Hollow," went into production, but was never made. Nurmi went back to modeling.
Her real break, she often said, was a 1953 gala Halloween ball thrown by Hunt Stromberg Jr., a producer at Los Angeles' KABC TV. She dressed as an early prototype of the Vampira persona, and won first place in the costume contest.
Stromberg wanted to beef up his late-night show featuring old horror movies, and knew Nurmi's vampire character would fill the bill, so he hired her.
It was for the show that she perfected her creation and alter-ego, the sexy, smart, wise-cracking Vampira. Premiering April 30, 1954, "The Vampira Show" was an immediate hit in L.A.
The show began with her walking straight up to the camera and belting out her signature glass-shattering scream. Hear it here: bit.ly/vscream
Vampira then introduced painfully bad movies while wearing talon-length fingernails, long black hair, a skin-tight black dress and ghoulish makeup.
The show may have only lasted a year, but her legacy lives on. (bit.ly/mnvamp)