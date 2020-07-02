Just when you thought container ships couldn't get any larger, South Korea shipping company HMM — formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine — launched the 24,000 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) HMM Algeciras in early April. In other words, it can carry 24,000 containers.
This behemoth is 1,312 feet long, and has a 200-foot beam. The ship, which now holds the record for the largest capacity container ship, was still on her maiden voyage in June.
If you're wondering if we will see the Algeciras on the Columbia River, the answer is no. GCaptain says she will be deployed in a Far East/Europe route, with a port rotation that includes many stops in China, as well as a stop in South Korea, the Suez Canal, Holland, Germany, Belgium and England (bit.ly/Gc24000). The Ear wonders if they have room for passengers …
