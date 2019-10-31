On Aug. 16, deep in the woods in North Carolina, there was an intriguing sighting by Hickory resident and Bigfoot tracker Doug Teague. So, of course, the Ear saved his adventure for Halloween.
The incident happened when Teague went with his dog, Daisy, to retrieve some game cameras, he said in a video on the Catawba Valley Bigfoot Research Facebook page, recorded on Aug. 30. He is pictured, in a screen shot from his video (bit.ly/DTbigfoot).
On his way out, he heard some knocks, then a golf ball-sized rock was thrown from the top of a hill, and rolled down. When he took out his cell phone to start recording — but kept malfunctioning in the heat — a rock was tossed again.
He didn't see anything, but off to his right, there were "numerous loud grunts," then another rock came down. When he looked up, he could see something black sitting on a stump. A still shot from his video is shown.
He said the "object" moved every now and then, even revealing a "perfect profile. … And it's awesome, because it does look like a gorilla. … You can see chin, nose, forehead."
Then one of the critters (there were three, he said, but he could only see one) started vocalizing, and another rock was tossed. Then the one Teague was watching stood up.
"It looked down the hill," he reported, "it turned to its left, and walks diagonally down the hill. Looked at me once.
"It didn't have the arm swing … but it was definitely … 7 1/2 to 8 feet tall, and it had a beautiful silver sheen to it.
"It had longer hair on the arms and hips, and it kind of turned, went right over the hill and just disappeared." Sadly, there is no video of this part of the encounter, but he is adamant about what he saw.
"… To me they're real," Teague insisted. "I know they're there. I mean, I've seen 'em before, I've collected evidence, I've got friends who do the same. … Either you believe, or you don't."
