Are you a diehard Peter Iredale shipwreck fan? Leslie Peterson of Peterson Media LLC in Portland wrote in to say the bell salvaged from the Iredale after she ran aground on Oct. 25, 1906, hits the auction block this weekend as Lot 0736 at Guernsey’s in New York, New York (bit.ly/IredaleBell). The bell is pictured, courtesy of Guernsey’s, and includes the clapper and yoke.
“Discovered by the consigner in her grandparents’ cellar in Texas, the bell has been in their family for over half a decade,” the description says, “and was once a prized possession of her grandfather, who kept a notable bell collection. Bell Dimensions: 10 inches tall, 9.5 inches in diameter at widest point.”
“The fact that it exists is wonderful,” Leslie Peterson noted, “and I don’t know my vintage bell prices, but the starting bid on this is $5,000.” It’s expected to fetch from $15,000 to $25,000.
