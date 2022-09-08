Ear: Belva

An election tidbit from The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 8, 1888:

Belva Lockwood is candidate for president, but she might as well withdraw. In a speech she made the other day, she destroyed her chances entirely. Among other things, she said this: "If elected, I propose to do as other presidents do."

