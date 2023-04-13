Over the years, several images have appeared online purporting to be of the actual iceberg that the Titanic struck at 11:40 p.m. April 14, 1912 while cruising along at 23.6 mph near an ice field. The ship scraped her starboard side along the iceberg, opening five watertight compartments. Because so many compartments were breeched, the water poured in, unstoppable. She had sunk in the 28-degree water by 2:20 a.m. April 15.
The cruise liner RMS Carpathia rushed to pick up the survivors, and aboard was young Bernice "Bernie" Palmer of Galt, Ontario with her mother and her new Kodak Brownie box camera, according to the National Museum of American History. It took two hours to get there, and only people in lifeboats were left at the scene.
Even so, with the survivors coming aboard, the Carpathia, due to lack of supplies to accommodate them, turned around to go back to New York. In the meantime, Bernie took out her new camera and snapped photos of the iceberg and the Titanic survivors.
Because of a news blackout until the survivors disembarked in New York, photos taken on the Carpathia were highly sought after by journalists. As soon as the ship arrived, Bernie was immediately offered a deal. She was paid $1 (about $31 today) to let a newsman develop, print and return the photos to Bernie in exchange for giving Underwood & Underwood, a publishing company, the copyrights for five of her priceless photos.
In 1986, Bernie gave her camera and the Titanic photo collection to the Smithsonian. (Photos: Bernie Palmer)