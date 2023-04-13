Ear: Bernie
By Elleda Wilson The Astorian

Over the years, several images have appeared online purporting to be of the actual iceberg that the Titanic struck at 11:40 p.m. April 14, 1912 while cruising along at 23.6 mph near an ice field. The ship scraped her starboard side along the iceberg, opening five watertight compartments. Because so many compartments were breeched, the water poured in, unstoppable. She had sunk in the 28-degree water by 2:20 a.m. April 15.

The cruise liner RMS Carpathia rushed to pick up the survivors, and aboard was young Bernice "Bernie" Palmer of Galt, Ontario with her mother and her new Kodak Brownie box camera, according to the National Museum of American History. It took two hours to get there, and only people in lifeboats were left at the scene.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.