Tony Johnson of the Chinook Indian Nation sent the Ear a story about 6-year-old Bessie George's first Christmas at the Cushman Indian Boarding School in Tacoma, Washington, in 1906. The story first appeared in a 2003 edition of the Tilixam, the tribal newsletter.
Bessie, who had recently lost her mother, also dearly missed her father, relatives and friends in the Chinook village of Bay Center, Washington. She'd had a tough year, and adjusting to the new school had been difficult — especially since the only English words she knew were "neh" and "yeh" — so she was excited that Christmas was coming.
"Bessie listened, entranced, as older children talked about the large decorated tree they would have, its branches weighed down with the presents now arriving for everyone," the story goes. "Well, almost everyone. There were ugly whispers that some children received only one gift, a gift from the school: a ribbon for the girls, a handkerchief for the boys.
"But Bessie's haunting doubt was changed to happy anticipation at the sight of the glorious tree with gifts enough, surely, for every child.
"There were so many dolls and bright, interesting toys. Her eyes took in the dolls of all sizes. Each was so pretty; which one would be hers? Did she dare dream it would be the one in red velvet? That dream turned to dust for lonely Bessie when she was presented the dreaded gift of a hair ribbon.
"Sensing Bessie's agony, another girl placed one of her own dolls in Bessie's empty arms. She then invited little Bessie to help carry her other gifts to their room.
"Disappointment and loss leave lesser people bitter, and full of self-pity. Fine people become more aware of the feelings of others, and so it was with Bessie George Pickernell. Her pleasure, for the rest of her days, was to provide dolls and toys for small children." (In One Ear, 12/23/16)
