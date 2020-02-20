"The Buffalo Bills were unable to win in the playoffs," The Astorian sports reporter Gary Henley wrote, "but Astoria High School graduate Jordan Poyer managed to score an individual honor last week, following his third season as a starting safety with the Bills.
"The Bills had their 2019 post-season fan awards, and Poyer was voted as Buffalo's 'Best Dressed' player. Poyer was also a finalist for 'Best Social Media,' but lost out to Dion Dawkins. 'Funniest Player' was Tre'Davious White."
"Poyer finished the 2019 season as Buffalo's second-leading tackler," Gary noted, "with a team-high three fumble recoveries."
