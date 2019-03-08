‘Meet Josie Reeves of Astoria (left) and Ella Bankston of Seaside (right) of Girl Scout Troop 12175,” Kimberley Chaput, Josie’s mother, wrote. “They’re best friends, and this year, they set a goal to sell 2,000 boxes each.” And they did.
“These girls set a goal, made a plan and followed through,” she explained. “They agreed that they would cheer each other on and help each other every step of the way. … They really focused on asking customers to donate cookies to the military and to Meals on Wheels. … Their work paid off — Troop 12175 will be giving away more than 300 boxes!”
“The rest of the troop has also done a fantastic job,” Kimberley noted. “Most of them are on track to sell 400 boxes each.”
“These girls, (Josie and Ella) … are pretty amazing and pretty awesome. … They really are best friends and best sellers!”
