During the Victorian era, one might wonder how Astorians might have celebrated New Year's, which was a much more important holiday then than it is today.
According to the victoriantradingco.com (bit.ly/VictorianNY), there were several superstitions that needed to be followed to ensure a profitable, healthy new year.
The Victorians loved sending postcards. Both pigs and clover were considered lucky charms (as in "a pig in clover") that symbolized financial security and happiness, so they were featured prominently, as in the card shown.
The front door threshold represented moving from one year to the next. When midnight arrived, the door was thrown open, and everyone shouted a welcoming greeting to the new year. Then the head of the household would toss a cake against the door to ward off hunger.
The first person to enter after that ritual was important. If he/she came with presents, that foretold prosperity ahead. A dark-haired male represented good fortune, but don't let a blonde be the first one in, or there's trouble ahead.
Considerably less messy than cake tossing, wearing brand new clothes on Jan. 1 symbolized a fresh start and sloughing off the hardships of the previous year.
So why not put on your new duds and hope for the best?
Commented