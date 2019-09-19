There seem to be a lot of chickens in Astoria, so: No matter how much you are tempted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests you restrain yourself and not "kiss backyard poultry or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth." OK, fine.
Why? It's because of a salmonella bacteria that backyard poultry carries — which doesn't bother them one bit, mind you — that can make you sick as the proverbial dog.
You should also get a separate pair of "poultry shoes," for when you're roaming around in the yard with them, and keep the shoes outside. Anyway, you can read the extended list of "don'ts" at bit.ly/nochicks
And, of course, the CDC recommends you not allow your poultry pals to traipse around the house, either, the party poopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.