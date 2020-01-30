The Memories of Warrenton Facebook page reports that in July 1914, the city of Warrenton took on a legendary evil: Dancing.
"The city of Warrenton does ordain as follows: That all persons be, and they thereby are, prohibited from dancing any exaggerated or disorderly dances … the pivot, walk-back, Frisco walk shivers, hyppo dip, jelly wiggle, sun fish squirm, bunny hug, turkey trot … corkscrew twirl, angle worm wiggle, grizzly bear and Texas Tommy."
Anyone violating this ordinance could be fined from $2 ($51 now) to $25, or get 15 days in city jail. Or, if the dancing was truly egregious, both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.