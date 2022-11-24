Ear: Turkey

Peptic rerun: "Every so often, here at the Reference Desk of the Oregon State Archives, we receive requests that include (verifying) odd bits of family lore …," the archive posted on Facebook.

The story, a cautionary tale for all and sundry who tend to overeat at the Thanksgiving dinner table, is that 52-year old housewife Laura Ann Barker of Portland, who met an untimely end the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 30, 1947. It was rumored that family members were told that her demise was caused by 'too much Thanksgiving,' which seemed to be somewhat outlandish.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.