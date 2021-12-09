This year, Dec. 8 marked the 99th anniversary of Astoria's devastating 1922 fire, which destroyed most of the city's business district.
The Dec. 11, 1922, Morning Oregonian predicted that "human buzzards" such as yeggmen, or safe-crackers, would be descending on Astoria, since several banks were damaged or destroyed, leaving their safes unguarded.
"In the smouldering, blackened crater that was once the business section of Astoria was untold wealth," the story said. "It was estimated that several hundred thousand dollars in gold, silver and gems were in that mass of wreckage. Safes and strong boxes were scattered about. A drill, a bit of nitroglycerine, a touch of soap, and a yeggman could make a great haul."
To prevent such an eventuality, U.S. Navy men were on the watch, and civilian patrols kept a vigil to assist the over-stretched police and fire departments. And, the vigilance worked, as far as notorious yeggmen go, anyway, as two of them who arrived in Astoria in a car were caught straightaway. They had two revolvers and $5,000 (about $82,000 now) worth of drugs in their possession.
"… Plans were being made to set up big electric searchlights on all sides of the ruins. The interior of the area tonight was patrolled by armed guards from the naval vessels at dock in the harbor. The guards were instructed to shoot to kill … The destroyed section of the city resembled, to a great extent, the crater of a volcano."
Yeggmen foiled, a "corps of safe experts" would be brought in after the smouldering stopped, to try to open the multitude of safes, "promiscuously scattered through the ruins," which contained much of Astoria's wealth. The fire, and subsequent cooling, would certainly have damaged the combinations and locking apparatus on most of the strongboxes, and an expert, non-larcenous touch would be required to open them.
Just to be sure, after catching the yeggmen, no automobile was allowed to leave the city without a police permit, and only those who had business in town were allowed in. (Photo courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society)