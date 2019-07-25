‘Rhett Mattson was an absolute ray of sunshine, and he continues to shine even after he has moved on from this life,” Hannah Gonterman wrote. Thirteen-month-old Rhett was the son of Anne Mattson, who lives in Ilwaco, Washington.
“On July 16, Rhett fell into a pond at his grandparents’ house,” Hannah explained. “After he was stabilized at the local hospital in Astoria, he was life-flighted to Oregon Health and Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, where he received the best possible extraordinary care.
“Rhett fought for every second of his life, but unfortunately he was unable to overcome the trauma he had suffered. He passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms four days later. He is resting in peace, watching over his momma now.
“We have started a GoFundMe account, the Rhett Mattson Memorial Fund, to help aid her in the costly medical expenses and in the funeral.” You can help at bit.ly/RhettM. If you feel uncomfortable donating on a website, you can contact Hannah directly at lilsmiles114@gmail.com
“Any and all donations are greatly appreciated,” Hannah added. “We love you beyond words, Rhett!”
