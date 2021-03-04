"I have a nautical mystery," Reba Owen of Seaside wrote. "A large buoy washed up in front of our cabin at Falcon Cove. It has numbers and letters PLA-V, check mark 320. Can you mention it in your column? I would like to know what it is, and where it came from.
"I think it's about 3 feet by 4 feet, with handles on each end, and made of black heavy plastic … It is as big as a barbecue."
The Ear, as usual, turned to the fount of information, the Astoria Oregon: Culture, Tales And History Facebook page. The consensus is that Reba's find is a boat fender, possibly belonging to a tug.
Reba is concerned and wants to do the right thing.
"I would like to return it to the owner," she added, "because it is still usable."
If you know the owner of Reba's find, please contact the Ear at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com