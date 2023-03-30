Ear: Bones

A blue whale carcass washed up near Gold Beach in 2015, which was a rare occurrence, indeed. The last known blue whale to wash up was over 200 years ago, according to Oregon State University's Marine Mammal Institute, which is working to preserve the skeleton, according to a press release from Oregon State University.

First, researchers dismantled the carcass, put the remains in nets and sank them in Yaquina Bay. The mostly clean bones were pulled up in November 2019. 

