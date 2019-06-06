Step aside, Smokey Bear, there’s a new kid in town to help prevent forest fires: Bigfoot. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has declared Bigfoot a “protector of wilderness” and a “friend in wildfire prevention.”
In the big guy’s honor, a new series of posters featuring him has been released, with slogans like “Believe in fire safety,” “Prevent wildfires … leave only footprints,” “When you’re in our hood, prevent wildfires,” and the one shown, “Protect Bigfoot, don’t let wildfire be the one that got away.”
You can see all of the posters at bit.ly/OSFMbigfoot, along with the desktop and mobile phone wallpapers. And, keep your eyes open for roadside billboards, coming soon.
“We want people to believe in fire safety, whether you are camping, visiting Oregon, or recreating,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker noted. “… By preventing wildfires in Bigfoot’s home, we can help residents protect their homes and our communities.”
