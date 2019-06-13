A Bigfoot item in the news was a real eye-catcher: The FBI actually has a file on the elusive critter (bit.ly/histbigfoot). Here’s why:
Back in 1976, Peter Byrne of the Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition in The Dalles submitted a specimen of unknown origin to the FBI (some hairs attached to a piece of skin, pictured). He wanted to know what kind of animal it came from, and requested a scientific analysis. He also asked if they’d studied Bigfoot hair before.
Jay Cochran Jr. of the FBI replied, and said no, they had not studied any Bigfoot hair, and they usually only work on evidence from criminal cases. But, he’d make an exception for Byrne. The full 22-page analysis of Byrne’s specimen is here: bit.ly/FBIbigfoot
The result? “The hairs are of deer family origin.” How disappointing.
