Let it be noted that the Ear is ever on the lookout for Oregon Bigfoot sightings. So of course, the following Dec. 15 post on the Umatilla/Morrow County Watch Facebook page, which made the news recently, was an eye-catcher:
"REAL BIGFOOT SIGHTING HERE IN Oregon. State Police received a frantic phone call about a Bigfoot sighting near the Hood River exit a few weeks ago. (Actually Nov. 30, at Exit 64A on Interstate 84.)
"The caller described the thing as 'dwarfing the guard rail' and 'too big to be a bear,' not to mention it was walking upright. The dispatcher immediately checked the Oregon Department of Transportation (TripCheck) camera and saw this image … (which) gave me chills …"
Looks scary, right? But no. As you can see from the inset daylight photo of the same spot, "Bigfoot" is actually a small tree with a marker post in front of it. Ah well, better luck next time.
