Tuesday was the 98th anniversary of the devastating Dec. 8, 1922 fire that destroyed a 24-block section of downtown Astoria.
A story in the Dec. 9, 1922 edition of The Morning Oregonian estimated there was $12 million in damage (about $186 million today), and the smoldering rubble included "every department store, hotel, bank and countless small business establishments."
Amazingly, there were only two deaths. Norris Staples, a bank president, died of a heart attack caused by his strenuous firefighting efforts. The other casualty was laborer John G. Smith, 50, who hung himself from a pier at the foot of Eighth Street.
The fire broke out at 2 a.m. at Thiel's café. Even though the blaze was discovered quickly, it was soon an inferno — the fire ate its way below the pavement, fed on the creosote-covered pilings that supported the streets, and broke through to burn above "in myriad places." With the help of Portland firefighters and strategically placed dynamite, the fire was under control at noon. A photo of the devastation is shown, courtesy of the Clatsop County Historical Society.
Despite the fact that 2,000 Astorians were suddenly homeless, and no banking facilities were available to access money, a committee of businessmen quickly established a food distributing station, relief was arriving hourly from outside the area and Portland banks offered financial help until Astoria's bank vaults could cool off. By nightfall, everyone had a bed to sleep in and hot meals were being served at several food stations.
"A forward-looking spirit prevailed," The Morning Oregonian reported. "In his battered office in the scorched and battered city hall, its ceilings dripping water and its windows partly shattered and still giving way periodically to thundering detonations from ruins across the street, Mayor James Bremmer had this to say:
"We've got no town left, but we've still got the best harbor on the Pacific coast. We will start rebuilding at once on the old site. These things have happened before … yet folk have gone ahead and built bigger and better cities on the ruins. We hope to do just that."
