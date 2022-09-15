On Wednesday, Dr. Aaron Brown and his British friend will bike about 180 miles, from Liverpool to Maplethorpe, England, within 24 hours, to raise money for their local hospices. Dr. Brown is a physician with the Columbia Memorial Hospital's Oregon Health and Science University Primary Care Clinic in Astoria, and he'll be riding for Lower Columbia Hospice.
"The original idea to do the bike ride was brought about by a really good friend of mine …" Dr. Brown explained. "… He lost his father last year after a long battle with illness. And, he was wanting to do something in honor and memory of his father, who had been in hospice for some time.
"… The more I thought about it, the more I was thinking 'well, you know, I kind of want to join him on this bike ride, so he doesn't have to do it alone' … Our local hospice organization is wonderful, it provides (for) a great need in this county. I think that raising money for an organization such as hospice is something I'm really happy and proud to do."
"I've been preparing to do the trip by just riding as many miles on the bike, and running as many miles as I can get in, and trying to increase my mileage every week," he said. "I'm doing two, four hours of bike riding a day. You know, just kind of working on my endurance."
"This trip means quite a bit to me on many personal levels," Brown added, "and regardless of the money raised, just for the personal achievement, and being able to do that and honor my family but, also, being able to be there for (my friend) and cross the finish line with him."