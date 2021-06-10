OK, Oregon artists of all ages, here's your chance to put your work up on a billboard for all to see — at major intersections, highways and interstates across the state — now that the Keep Oregon Green Association Inc. is holding its first billboard poster art contest.
Yes, there is a theme. The submitted work should "share (the artists') vision for keeping Oregon free of wildfire."
There are three divisions (grades first through fifth; sixth through 12th; and ages 18-plus). First, second and third-place winners in each division will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.
Submit artwork at bit.ly/KeepGreen; the entry deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 9, which is, appropriately, Smokey Bear's birthday. The billboards will go up in 2022.